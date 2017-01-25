Hours-Long Armed Standoff At Wixom Apartments Ends Peacefully

January 25, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: Wixom

WIXOM (WWJ) – An hours-long standoff between police and a barricaded gunman in Wixom has ended peacefully.

The situation unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Village Apartments on Beck Road near Pontiac Trail, when a man reportedly fired two to three gunshots.

Wixom Police Lt. Ron Moore said officers quickly arrived on the scene after learning of the gunfire.

“They did see a man standing outside of a second floor apartment,” Moore told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “Upon addressing the man and speaking to him, he did abruptly run back in the apartment.”

Officers evacuated about a dozen residents as the Oakland County Sheriff’s Special Response Team was called in. After several hours of unsuccessful negotiating tactics, the team deployed a flash bang grenade, entered the apartment and apprehended the suspect

Moore said officers were surprised to find that the man was not alone.

“They had several adults and a couple children inside the apartment. The adults have been detained. Everyone inside the apartment is safe,” he said. “We want the public to know that people inside the building are now going to be safe.”

No further information on the suspect has been released. Charges could be forthcoming.

David Green, who lives in the complex, said it’s not unusual to hear people screaming and arguing — but gunfire is a different story.

“To hear that somebody actually pulled a gun and started shooting, especially in such a crowded area, you know, there’s a lot of little kids around here,” said Green.

An investigation is ongoing.

