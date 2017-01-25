Man Shot Dead Outside Of Detroit Elementary School

January 25, 2017 9:04 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death outside of an elementary school in southwest Detroit.

The situation unfolded Wednesday morning outside of Mark Twain Elementary School at Fort Street and Visger Street.

Officials tell WWJ a man in his 20s was fatally shot. Other circumstances weren’t immediately known.

A woman who works near the school, who did not want to be named, said the victim was killed after bringing his child to school.

“I was told that a young man had gotten out of his car, had taken his child into school, came back into his car and a man shot and killed him, and he took off running,” the woman said.

The school has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The suspect remains at large. A description has not been provided.

Fort Street is currently closed to traffic as police investigate the scene.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.

