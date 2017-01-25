Rayson, Keene Combine For 55, C. Michigan Tops Bowling Green

January 25, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Central Michigan, Marcus Keene

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Braylon Rayson and Marcus Keene combined for 55 points as Central Michigan held off Bowling Green 82-76 on Tuesday night.

Rayson, with 27 points on 10-for-23 shooting, scored 20 or better for his sixth-straight game. Keene, the NCAA scoring leader coming off a 50-point performance at Miami (Ohio) with 10 3-pointers, scored 28 points, including 11 of 13 at the foul line.

The Chippewas (13-7, 3-4 Mid-American Conference) led 42-30 at halftime and are 9-0 when leading at the half this season. Central Michigan finished 22 of 26 at the free-throw line, while Bowling Green was 9 of 18. Luke Meyer tied a career high with 13 rebounds to go with seven points and two blocked shots for the Chippewas.

Rodrick Caldwell led Bowling Green (8-12, 2-5) with 19 points, Wes Alcegaire added 16 and Demajeo Wiggins 11 with 22 rebounds, the latter a career best.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia