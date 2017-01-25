CBS62[1]
State, Oakland County Issue Whooping Cough Advisory

January 25, 2017 11:57 PM
Filed Under: pertussis, whooping cough

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Michigan and Oakland County have issued a health advisory following a rise in whooping cough cases in the county north of Detroit.

There were 185 identified pertussis cases in Oakland County last year, accounting for 41 percent of 448 cases statewide. That’s more than four times the 43 cases the county had in 2015, when it accounted for 9 percent of 496 cases statewide.

Dr. Eden Wells, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said Wednesday pertussis is a very contagious disease that usually starts with cold-like symptoms and maybe a mild cough or fever. Infants are most at risk.

According to the health department, after 1 to 2 weeks, severe coughing can begin. Pertussis can cause violent and rapid coughing, over and over, until the air is gone from the lungs and people are forced to inhale with a loud “whooping” sound. In infants, the cough can be minimal or not even there.

Other symptoms include:

• Runny nose
• Nasal congestion
• Sneezing
• Red, watery eyes
• Mild fever
• Dry cough

People infected with pertussis usually spread the disease by coughing or sneezing while in close contact with others who then breathe in the bacteria. Pertussis is most contagious during the first two weeks of illness.

Most local physician offices carry the pertussis vaccine. The vaccine is also available at both Health Division walk-in clinics in Pontiac and Southfield. Hours are noon to 8:00 p.m. on Mondays and 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Young children who haven’t been fully vaccinated against pertussis are at higher risk of developing a severe illness, often from older children and adults. The state says recommended immunization schedules should be followed.

 

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

