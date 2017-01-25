Woman Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash With Speeding Maserati

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A woman was killed when her vehicle was rear-ended by a Maserati in a crash that police say was fueled by speed and alcohol.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Square Lake near Franklin Road.

According to police, a 2014 Maserati was traveling eastbound on Square Lake when it rear-ended a 2009 Subaru Legacy traveling in the same direction. The Subaru was pushed off the roadway and into a barrier fence.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital. The 53-year-old driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the hospital; her name has not been released. The 43-year-old driver of the Maserati, a Bloomfield Hills resident, is in stable condition.

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the incident, according to police.

Square Lake Road was closed for several hours following the crash, but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact investigators at 248-433-7749.