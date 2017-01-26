Police Officers, 2 Others Injured In Crash On I-96 After Couch Falls Off Truck

DETROIT (WWJ) – Four people, including two Detroit police officers, were sent to the hospital Thursday night following a crash on I-96 involving a falling couch.
The accident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-96 at Livernois Avenue, on the city’s west side.
Police say it all started when a couch fell off the back of a pickup truck. Two officers traveling behind the truck in a squad car tried to slow down but the SUV behind them did not, according to police, and slammed into the back of the cruiser.
The police officers and a passenger in their patrol car were taken to the hospital, along with the driver of the SUV; all four are said to have non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck did not stop after losing his cargo, according to police. Investigators are now trying to locate that driver.