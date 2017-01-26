Semi Crash Spills Load Of Potatoes On I-94; Driver Injured

January 26, 2017 1:29 PM

SANDSTONE TWP, Mich. (WWJ) – A semi driver is hospitalized but expected to be OK after he crashed his truck on I-94, spilling a load of potatoes.

In a media release, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said no one else was hurt in the accident early Thursday morning along eastbound I-94 in Sandstone Township.

According to sheriff’s investigators,  the truck drove off the roadway and over an embankment before flipping over on its side. That’s when the vehicle spilled it’s entire load of potatoes onto the roadway.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

No other vehicles were involved.

The truck driver, a 59-year-old man from Lucasville, Ohio, was taken to a local hospital with that were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the man may have dozed off prior to the crash, although an investigation is ongoing.

 

Sheriff’s officials said the shoulder of I-94 would remain closed and there could be sporadic lane closures ad the scene until cleanup is complete.

