Computers Down At Secretary Of State Offices Across Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you were planning on conducting business at the Secretary of State office — you’re going to have to wait.
The Secretary of State said Friday morning that a problem has caused its computer system to go down across the state, meaning transactions cannot currently be performed online or in person at offices.
Officials tell WWJ the Secretary of State’s computer mainframe is almost 50-years-old and is likely the problem, but officials are still investigating the source of the issue.
It’s not clear how long the outage will last.
