Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Semi While Putting Gas In Friend’s Stranded Car On I-94

January 27, 2017 7:39 AM

GALESBURG, Mich. (WWJ) – Police in west Michigan are searching for a semi-truck that fatally struck a 49-year-old Battle Creek man who was helping a friend that was stranded on I-94.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday near Galesburg, after the man’s friend called him for help when she ran out of gas.

“While he was pouring the gas into the vehicle, they both realized that a semi, also eastbound, was pretty close to that fog line,” Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas told WWJ’s Beth Fisher. “The girl jumped out of the way into the ditch, but the semi hit him and dragged him about 100 yards and he was pretty much killed instantly.”

The female and another passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for shock; neither were physically harmed.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Matyas says the semi driver did not stop after the collision, and they’re still looking for him. The semi is described as a dark cab with a white trailer that may have some damage to its right side.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 269-383-8821.

