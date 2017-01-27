Model Vida Guerra Still Sizzles On Instagram [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

462,000 people can’t be wrong when it comes to following Cuban model Vida Guerra on Instagram.

A new term that I learned Friday afternoon is “belfies” which is when the person concentrates on their rear end instead of their face when taking a “selfie.” Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez are big fans.

Despite their star power, Maxim.com has deemed Guerra the “queen of the belfie” — and rightfully so.

What is the body? That shadow of a shadow of your love, that somehow contains the entire universe. – Rumi shot by me A photo posted by ＶＩＤＡ💋ＧＵＥＲＲＡ (@vidaguerra) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:00am PST

" I think today women are very scared to celebrate themselves, because then they just get labeled." – Charlize Theron #womensmarch #womenunite #strongwomen A photo posted by ＶＩＤＡ💋ＧＵＥＲＲＡ (@vidaguerra) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

This LA rain has me missing the sun. Fun times with @ashleykfit in Santa Monica A video posted by ＶＩＤＡ💋ＧＵＥＲＲＡ (@vidaguerra) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

Believe it or not, Vida Guerra is 42 years old.