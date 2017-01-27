Model Vida Guerra Still Sizzles On Instagram [PHOTOS]

January 27, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Vida Guerra

By: Evan Jankens
462,000 people can’t be wrong when it comes to following Cuban model Vida Guerra on Instagram.

A new term that I learned Friday afternoon is “belfies” which is when the person concentrates on their rear end instead of their face when taking a “selfie.” Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez are big fans.

Despite their star power, Maxim.com has deemed Guerra the “queen of the belfie” — and rightfully so.

What is the body? That shadow of a shadow of your love, that somehow contains the entire universe. – Rumi shot by me

A photo posted by ＶＩＤＡ💋ＧＵＥＲＲＡ (@vidaguerra) on

She burned all her masked. And stood naked, draped in her soul. … … … … … … … 📸@trill_imagery makeup @kolor_d_rosa

A photo posted by ＶＩＤＡ💋ＧＵＥＲＲＡ (@vidaguerra) on

This LA rain has me missing the sun. Fun times with @ashleykfit in Santa Monica

A video posted by ＶＩＤＡ💋ＧＵＥＲＲＡ (@vidaguerra) on

VIDA… The next chapter 💋 .. … … … … … … 📸 @pdbym 💄 by @makeup.by.stefanie 👙by @emdesimonestyle hair by @damarisdiaztv

A photo posted by ＶＩＤＡ💋ＧＵＥＲＲＡ (@vidaguerra) on

All I want for Christmas is you! 🎁🎄🎅🏻❤️️ 📸 @pdbym 💄 by @makeup.by.stefanie 👙by @emdesimonestyle hair by @damarisdiaztv

A photo posted by ＶＩＤＡ💋ＧＵＥＲＲＡ (@vidaguerra) on

2002 ( 28yrs ) vs. 2016 ( 42 )the pic on the left was my first magazine spread for FHM as I walked around the shoot the creative director was like omg you have such a great bum he posed me this way. Fast forward to 2016 what a journey it has been thru the good,bad and ugly. I am grateful for it all. If I had one thing to tell my younger self it would be don't worry what other people think of you just focus on being better mind, body and soul… Don't lose yourself trying to please others because in the end that's all that matters. I love you all thank you so much for following my journey. Thank you to everyone who downloaded my app excited to share all my new content with you. Link to download my app is above 👆

A photo posted by ＶＩＤＡ💋ＧＵＥＲＲＡ (@vidaguerra) on

Believe it or not, Vida Guerra is 42 years old.

