Police Search For Detroit Teen Who Ran Away From Home In Middle Of The Night

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who left her home in the middle of the night and hasn’t been heard from since.
Police say Kayla Young was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at her home in the 10800 block of Stratman, not far from Hayes and Houston Whittier streets. She left home sometime during the night, according to police.
Young is described as a black female, 5’4″ tall and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink pants and black Timberland boots. Relatives say she is in good mental and physical condition.
Anyone who sees Young or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5940.