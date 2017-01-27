Tips Sought In Detroit Gas Station Incident Caught On HD Video

January 27, 2017 1:22 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips to identify a man wanted for malicious destruction of property at a Detroit gas station.

The incident — just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 — was caught on HD security camera video inside the

(credit: Detroit police)

(credit: Detroit police)

BP convenience store in the 18500 block of W. 7 Mile Rd. on the city’s west side.

According to police, the suspect requested free items from a store employee. When he was denied, he “became irate,” police said, and intentionally knocked over a rack of baked goods.

As he tried to leave, the employee activated an electric door lock in an attempt to trap the suspect inside. That’s when the suspect kicked the door open, breaking the lock, police said, and rendering it unusable.

He then fled the scene on foot.

(credit: Detroit police)

(credit: Detroit police)

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 25 to 30 years old, wearing a red and black hat, black sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes.

HD video cameras at the store are courtesy of Project Greenlight, a program which utilizes cameras and green lights installed on signs at businesses. The captured images are sent directly to the Detroit Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

