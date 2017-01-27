VIDEO: Police Searching For Person Of Interest In Midtown Murder

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in identifying and finding a person of interest who may have information regarding a murder in Midtown earlier this month.
On January 8 just after 3 a.m., a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the area of Canfield and Second. He and a friend had just left an establishment, they were approached by the suspect.
An altercation occurred and a struggle ensued. Several shots were fired.
Police have released surveillance video which may captured a person of interest. A person or persons in a white car seen in a photo released by police are also wanted in connection with this case.
Anyone with information about this crime or the person of interest is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.