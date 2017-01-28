Matt Prater Kicks 76-Yard Field Goal During Pro Bowl Practice [VIDEO]

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins
Matt Prater has been one of the most accurate kickers from long distance in the NFL in recent years.
Since joining the Detroit Lions in 2014, Prater has gone 15-19 from 50+ yards, including 7-7 this past season. Anyone who’s seen him kick in practice knows that his leg is even stronger than those numbers indicate.
Prater was added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster this week and traveled to Orlando to practice with the team this weekend. He watched Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker knock down an incredible 75-yard field goal, so he naturally tried to one-up him.
Prater lined up a 76-yarder and sent it straight through the uprights.
Any chance he gets to attempt one of these in a game now?