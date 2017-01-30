CBS62[1]
16-Year-Old Girl In Monroe County Missing; Suspect Sought

January 30, 2017 9:01 AM

MONROE (WWJ) The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation where a juvenile allegedly ran away from her Ash Township home on January 24, 2017.

Police suspect she’s with Brandon Shusteric, a 22-year-old Carleton man her family recently filed a restraining order against.

Sarah Sabrina Green, 16, was last seen walking away from her home in the 2600 block of Ash Drive in Flat Rock Mobile Home Community.

Green is a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black North Face fleece type coat with pink lettering. She was also wearing white, pink, and gray high top shoes.

Shusteric is a white male, 6 foot 1 inch tall and 230 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His clothing is unknown.

Brandon Shusteric (police photo)

Brandon Shusteric (police photo)

The pair are believed to be driving in a white in color 1999 Dodge Ram truck, with a black truck cap covering the truck bed. The Michigan registration is DPE9871.

Police believe Sarah Green may be in this truck.

Police believe Sarah Green may be in this truck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sarah Green should call 911 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070. For all other information, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.
