Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday [MORE INFO]

Michigan Lacrosse Player Mikie Schlosser Has A Legendary Mullet [VIDEO]

January 30, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Mikie Schlosser, Mullet

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

I am what men in the bald community like to be called, “follically challenged.”

The majority of my hair ran away from my head when I was 26 years old — It was either scared or mad — and ever since then I have embraced it by shaving my head.

One man who may never have to do such a thing is Mikie Schlosser, who plays lacrosse at The University of Michigan.

This dude might have the best head of hair I have ever seen. He has best head of hair in the world. Screw Jaromir Jagr’s mullet, Schlosser has THE best mullet planet earth has seen.

According to his bio of mgoblue.com:

• Played in 13 games with 10 starts on U-M’s midfield unit
• Ended season with five goals and three assists for eight points while collecting 16 ground balls
• Marked a goal and added one ground ball in a loss to Johns Hopkins (April 23)
• Notched three ground balls in a loss against Maryland (April 2)

