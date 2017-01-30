Michigan Lacrosse Player Mikie Schlosser Has A Legendary Mullet [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

I am what men in the bald community like to be called, “follically challenged.”

The majority of my hair ran away from my head when I was 26 years old — It was either scared or mad — and ever since then I have embraced it by shaving my head.

One man who may never have to do such a thing is Mikie Schlosser, who plays lacrosse at The University of Michigan.

This dude might have the best head of hair I have ever seen. He has best head of hair in the world. Screw Jaromir Jagr’s mullet, Schlosser has THE best mullet planet earth has seen.

According to his bio of mgoblue.com: