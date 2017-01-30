New Evidence Today Could Bring New Trial For Lamarr Monson Free In 12-Year-Old Girl’s Death 20 Years Ago

January 30, 2017 7:58 AM
DETROIT (WWJ) A decision is expected this morning in the case of Lamarr Monson, who was convicted 20 years ago in the murder of 12-year-old Christina Brown of Detroit.

Monson has an 11 a.m. hearing at 11 a.m. at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice where he’s seeking a new trial.

He has a powerful ally: David Moran, director of the Michigan Innocence Clinic, believes the conviction should be overturned.

“We produced new evidence showing that another person who lived in the apartment building came forward in 2012 and revealed that her ex-boyfriend committed this murder for which Mr. Monson has been in prison all these years,” Moran said.

He added that threats by the ex are allegedly what kept the witness from coming forward. She came forward after moving out of state and finally feeling free from her ex, Monson’s supporters say.

“Her ex-boyfriend and his brother had threatened her repeatedly, and her family, with death if she ever revealed what she knew,” Moran said.

Monson admits he had been dealing drugs with Brown, whom he allegedly thought was older. But he has said many times that he did not kill her.

In 1996 Monson’s attorneys say he discovered Brown’s bloody body in the apartment where they’d been dealing drugs. He called 911 and asked for help.

Later, he ended up signing a confession saying he had stabbed her to death.

His attorneys say it happened because he was told by police if he confessed, they would let him go.

Investigators later learned Brown’s death was caused by being bludgeoned with the top of the toilet tank, though she had also been stabbed.

A fingerprint on the lid was later matched to another neighbor – Robert Lewis, the violent ex-boyfriend of the woman who recently fingered him as the culprit. The new witness suspected her boyfriend killed the girl in a drug deal gone bad.

The witness, told FOX 2 this a few months ago:

“When he came back he had blood on him,- he had blood, it was dripping off his fingernails,” Bentley said. “And he said we got to get out of here. He said ‘That (expletive) scratched me.’ He had so much blood that was coming off his fingernails it was dropping on the floor – I’ll never forget that.”

 

 

