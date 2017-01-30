CBS62[1]
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday [MORE INFO]

Oakland County Man Tasered, Arrested After Punching Meijer Employee

January 30, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Commerce Township

COMMERCE TWP. (WWJ) – A 23-year old man was tasered and arrested after he allegedly assaulted an employee at an Oakland County Meijer.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies arrived Sunday evening on a call about a domestic violence situation at the supermarket, in the 1700 block of Haggerty Road in Commerce Township.

Investigators were told that suspect, a Commerce Township man, got into an argument with his pregnant 19-year-old girlfriend in the parking lot. When she ran into the store for help the suspect followed, according to witnesses, and tried to grab her cell phone to stop her from calling 911.

When a Meijer employee, also a 23-year-old man, attempted to intervene in the dispute, the suspect allegedly punched him in the face, knocking him to the floor. The suspect then fled the scene.

Deputies were told that the young man had just arrived in town on a bus from Oregon and was possible on crystal meth.

He was later found at a bar across the street where he allegedly resisted arrested.

“As deputies approached the subject, he became physically combative and a deputy deployed his Taser to gain control of the subject,” according to the sheriff’s office report.

The suspect was taken into custody and remains lodged at the Oakland County Jail as an investigation continues. His name is being withheld pending formal charges.

