School Bus Involved In Crash With SUV In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus in Roseville.
The bus t-boned an SUV, Monday afternoon, near 11 Mile Road and Groveland — according to tipsters at the scene.
There are unconfirmed reports of some injuries in the crash, but it’s unclear if there were any students on the bus at the time of the accident. To which school district the bus belongs is also unknown.
