2 Charged In Craigslist Killings Outside Michigan Walmart

January 31, 2017 12:15 PM

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP/WWJ) – Two brothers are charged with murder and armed robbery in the shooting deaths of two men found in a car outside of a mid-Michigan Walmart store.

Thirty-one year-old Otis Smith and 23-year-old Anthony Holloway were arraigned by video on Tuesday from the Shiawassee County Jail in Corunna.

The Grand Rapids men face charges the following charges:

  • Two counts of felony murder
  • Two counts of armed robbery
  • One count of conspiracy to commit arm robbery
  • One count of felony firearm.

Smith asked for a court-appointed attorney and Holloway told the court his mother is checking into a lawyer. Both are jailed without bond.

Michigan State Police say a deal that was arranged online via Craigslist led to the shooting deaths in Caledonia Township.

Police said 31-year-old Joseph Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Hammond of Flint planned to sell marijuana to the brothers. Instead, when they arrived at meeting spot, they were robbed and killed.

Carson and Hammond’s bodies were found Friday; Smith and Holloway were arrested Saturday.

A probable cause hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 8, and a preliminary exam was  set for Feb. 14.

The two face the possibility of life in prison without parole if convicted as charged.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia