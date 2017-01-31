2 Charged In Craigslist Killings Outside Michigan Walmart

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP/WWJ) – Two brothers are charged with murder and armed robbery in the shooting deaths of two men found in a car outside of a mid-Michigan Walmart store.

Thirty-one year-old Otis Smith and 23-year-old Anthony Holloway were arraigned by video on Tuesday from the Shiawassee County Jail in Corunna.

The Grand Rapids men face charges the following charges:

Two counts of felony murder

Two counts of armed robbery

One count of conspiracy to commit arm robbery

One count of felony firearm.

Smith asked for a court-appointed attorney and Holloway told the court his mother is checking into a lawyer. Both are jailed without bond.

Michigan State Police say a deal that was arranged online via Craigslist led to the shooting deaths in Caledonia Township.

Police said 31-year-old Joseph Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Hammond of Flint planned to sell marijuana to the brothers. Instead, when they arrived at meeting spot, they were robbed and killed.

Carson and Hammond’s bodies were found Friday; Smith and Holloway were arrested Saturday.

A probable cause hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 8, and a preliminary exam was set for Feb. 14.

The two face the possibility of life in prison without parole if convicted as charged.

