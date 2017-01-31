AP Source: Cavs To Work Out Free-Agent Guard Kirk Hinrich

January 31, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Kirk Hinrich

TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says free-agent guard Kirk Hinrich will work out Wednesday in Cleveland for the NBA champion Cavaliers, who need a backup for Kyrie Irving.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team is not commenting.

Hinrich is 36 years old and played sparingly for Atlanta last season. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 15 seasons. He’s also has appeared in 71 playoffs games — 53 with Chicago. The Cavs need a more experienced backup at point than rookie Kay Felder, who has improved but isn’t ready.

ESPN.com also reported the Cavs will have free agents Mario Chalmers and Lance Stephenson in for a tryout.

Cleveland lost in Dallas on Monday and fell to 7-8 in January.

____

AP Sports Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this report.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia