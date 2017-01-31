CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Bills Introduced To Eliminate Feminine Hygiene Product Tax In Michigan

January 31, 2017 4:38 PM

LANSING (WWJ) – Legislation introduced in the state Senate would exempt feminine hygiene products from the Michigan sales and use tax.

It would include tampons, sanitary napkins (aka pads), and similar items.

Bill sponsor, State Representative Brian Elder (D-Bay City), says the state currently exempts everything from Pop tarts and magazines from sales tax. He adds that with feminine hygiene products a necessity for women, it’s unfair that they are forced to pay a 6 percent penalty.

Co-sponsoring the legislation are State Rep. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), and state Senators David Knezek (D-Dearborn Heights) and Rebekah Warren (D-Ann Arbor).

“This issue is simple for me – feminine hygiene products are essential for the health and well-being of women from their adolescent years through adulthood,” said Sen. Knezek, in a statement. “Instead of classifying these products as luxury item, as the law currently states, we should treat them like the necessity they are. Michigan law exempts a number of medically necessary items from taxation – feminine hygiene products would be a natural addition to that list.”

Studies indicate that over the course of her lifetime, a woman is expected to use an estimated 17,000 tampons and sanitary napkins, products which can become quite expensive for low-income workers.

“Women continually and predictably will need to use feminine hygiene products for the majority of their adult lives,” said Rep. Brinks. “For her health and safety, as well as her own peace of mind, things like tampons and sanitary napkins are non-negotiables for a woman, so it is appropriate that these products be recognized for the essential need items that they are, and are treated accordingly.

Five states currently exempt such products from state taxes: Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Minnesota. In 2015, Canada also eliminated what was commonly referred to as the “tampon tax.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia