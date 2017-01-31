Complete List Of Michigan’s 2017 Recruiting Class

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines might have 12-1 odds to win the national title in 2018 — and with their top 10 recruiting class, they might be on their way.
Below is the complete list of the 2017 Michigan recruiting class according to 247sports.com. The recruiting website has Michigan ranked as the fourth best class in the nation trailing Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.
Donovan Peoples Jones – WR – Detroit, MI – Five Star
Cesar Ruiz – OC – Bradenton, FL – Four Star
Ambry Thomas – CB – Detroit, MI – Four Star
Tarik Black – WR – Chesire, CT – Four Star
Jaylen Kelly-Powell – S – Detroit, MI – Four Star
Donovan Jeter – SDE – Beaver Falls, PA – Four Star
Corey Malone-Hatcher – WDE – Saint Joseph, MI – Four Star
JaRaymond Hall – OT – Oak Park, MI – Four Star
Benjamin St-Juste – CB – Montreal, QC – Four Star
J’Marick Woods – S – Florence, AL – Three Star
Ben Mason – ILB – Sandy Hook, CT – Three Star
Luiji Vilain – WSDE – Alexandria, VA – Four Star
Drew Singleton – OLB – Paramus, NJ – Four Star
Jordan Anthony – OLB – Bradenton, FL – Four Star
Chuck Filiaga – OT – Aledo, TX – Four Star
Dylan McCaffrey – QB – Littleton, CO – Four Star
Oliver Martin – WR – Iowa City, IA – Four Star
Josh Ross – ILB – West Bloomfield, MI – Four Star
James Hudson – DT – Toledo, OH – Four Star
Deron Irving-Bey – SDE – Flint, MI – Four Star
O’Maury Samuels – RB – Los Lunas, NM – Four Star
Andrew Stueber – OT – Darien, CT – Three Star
Brad Hawkins – WR – Suffield, CT – Three Star
Joel Honigford – OT – Sugarcreek, OH – Three Star
Phillip Paea – DT – Berrien Springs, MI – Three Star
Kwity Paye – WDE – Warwick, RI – Three Star
Kurt Taylor – RB – Covington, GA – Three Star