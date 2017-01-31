Complete List Of Michigan’s 2017 Recruiting Class

January 31, 2017 4:48 PM
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines might have 12-1 odds to win the national title in 2018 — and with their top 10 recruiting class, they might be on their way.

Below is the complete list of the 2017 Michigan recruiting class according to 247sports.com. The recruiting website has Michigan ranked as the fourth best class in the nation trailing Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

Donovan Peoples Jones – WR – Detroit, MI – Five Star

Cesar Ruiz – OC – Bradenton, FL – Four Star

Ambry Thomas – CB – Detroit, MI – Four Star

Tarik Black – WR – Chesire, CT – Four Star

Jaylen Kelly-Powell – S – Detroit, MI – Four Star

Donovan Jeter – SDE – Beaver Falls, PA – Four Star

Corey Malone-Hatcher – WDE – Saint Joseph, MI – Four Star

JaRaymond Hall – OT – Oak Park, MI – Four Star

Benjamin St-Juste – CB – Montreal, QC – Four Star

J’Marick Woods – S – Florence, AL – Three Star

Ben Mason – ILB – Sandy Hook, CT – Three Star

Luiji Vilain – WSDE – Alexandria, VA – Four Star

Drew Singleton – OLB – Paramus, NJ – Four Star

Jordan Anthony – OLB – Bradenton, FL – Four Star

Chuck Filiaga – OT – Aledo, TX – Four Star

Dylan McCaffrey – QB – Littleton, CO – Four Star

Oliver Martin – WR – Iowa City, IA – Four Star

Josh Ross – ILB – West Bloomfield, MI – Four Star

James Hudson – DT – Toledo, OH – Four Star

Deron Irving-Bey – SDE – Flint, MI – Four Star

O’Maury Samuels – RB – Los Lunas, NM – Four Star

Andrew Stueber – OT – Darien, CT – Three Star

Brad Hawkins – WR – Suffield, CT – Three Star

Joel Honigford – OT – Sugarcreek, OH – Three Star

Phillip Paea – DT – Berrien Springs, MI – Three Star

Kwity Paye – WDE – Warwick, RI – Three Star

Kurt Taylor – RB – Covington, GA – Three Star

