Police Investigating After Bodies Of 2 Women Found In Detroit

January 31, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Body Found

DETROIT (AP) – The bodies of two women have been found in separate parts of Detroit.

Police say Tuesday that two men looking for a stolen work trailer found one of the bodies about 5 p.m. Monday in a garage on Detroit’s west side.

The body was stashed inside two trash bags.

About 30 minutes earlier, a woman found the other body while investigating what she believed was a pile of blankets outside a home in northwest Detroit.

Police say that body had a puncture wound to the neck. Vehicle tire tracks were near the body.

Both deaths are being investigated as homicides and are not believed to be connected.

Autopsies were to be performed by the medical examiner’s office.

