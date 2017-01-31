Red Wings Assign Drew Miller To Griffins

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned left wing Drew Miller to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings removed center Dylan Larkin from injured reserve.

Miller has skated in 35 games with the Red Wings this season, recording six points (5-1-6) and 14 penalty minutes. The 32-year-old has totaled 106 points (56-50-106) and 484 games since joining the Red Wings in 2009-10 and has recorded 121 career points (62-59-121) in 551 NHL games between the Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning since making his NHL debut in 2006-07. Miller has also tallied 13 points (6-7-13) in 60 Stanley Cup playoff games, and helped the Ducks to a Stanley Cup championship in 2007, skating in three games as a first-year pro.

Originally drafted by Anaheim in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Miller skated in 163 American Hockey League games from 2005-09 for the Portland Pirates and Iowa Chops, notching 110 points (55-55-110) and 73 penalty minutes. Born in Dover, N.J., but raised in East Lansing, Mich., Miller spent three seasons with the Michigan State Spartans from 2003-06 and recorded 86 points (39-47-86) in 125 games. He was named the CCHA’s Best Defensive Forward and won the CCHA Humanitarian Award in 2006. He also skated for the Braehead Clan in the United Kingdom’s top professional league in 2012-13, totaling 30 points (15-15-30) in 25 games.