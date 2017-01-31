Red Wings Assign Drew Miller To Griffins

January 31, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings, Drew Miller

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned left wing Drew Miller to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings removed center Dylan Larkin from injured reserve.

Miller has skated in 35 games with the Red Wings this season, recording six points (5-1-6) and 14 penalty minutes. The 32-year-old has totaled 106 points (56-50-106) and 484 games since joining the Red Wings in 2009-10 and has recorded 121 career points (62-59-121) in 551 NHL games between the Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning since making his NHL debut in 2006-07. Miller has also tallied 13 points (6-7-13) in 60 Stanley Cup playoff games, and helped the Ducks to a Stanley Cup championship in 2007, skating in three games as a first-year pro.

Originally drafted by Anaheim in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Miller skated in 163 American Hockey League games from 2005-09 for the Portland Pirates and Iowa Chops, notching 110 points (55-55-110) and 73 penalty minutes. Born in Dover, N.J., but raised in East Lansing, Mich., Miller spent three seasons with the Michigan State Spartans from 2003-06 and recorded 86 points (39-47-86) in 125 games. He was named the CCHA’s Best Defensive Forward and won the CCHA Humanitarian Award in 2006. He also skated for the Braehead Clan in the United Kingdom’s top professional league in 2012-13, totaling 30 points (15-15-30) in 25 games.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia