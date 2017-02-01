1 Killed In Southwest Detroit House Fire

DETROIT (WWJ) – Arson investigators are trying to figure out what caused a house fire in southwest Detroit overnight that killed one person.

The fire took off early Wednesday morning at a home on Lane Street, along Lawndale Street just south of Vernor Highway.

A man, said to be about 48-years-old, was found dead inside the home. Another man who lives in the home jumped from a second floor window to escape.

Isrequi Jimenez, the victim’s nephew, told WWJ’s Mike Campbell he overheard his uncle’s roommate talking to police.

“He said that they went to sleep around 1 and then he went upstairs. After that, like 10-20 minutes later he smelled smoke and he opened the door and there was a lot of smoke. Because he lives on the top floor, he said he went through the window — he got out through the window,” said Jimenez.

Investigators haven’t yet indicated any possible cause of the fire. But Jimenez said his uncle’s roommate offered up one explanation.

“The guy that lived with him said it was probably a circuit that went wrong,” he said.

An investigation is ongoing.

