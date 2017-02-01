2 Men Found Dead Inside Home Along Southfield Freeway

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a killer after two men were found dead inside a home near the Southfield Freeway.
Police responded to the home, a suspected drug den, on Fenmore Street, just south of 7 Mile Road, around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday and found the men dead inside.
A 30-year-old man was found just inside the front door with a gunshot wound to the head. Another man, believed to be 25-years-old, was located in a bathroom with a gunshot wound to the back. Names have not been released.
No arrests have been made. A witness reportedly told police they saw someone running from the home with a black bag.
An investigation is ongoing.
