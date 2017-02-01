DeVos Nomination At Risk As 2 GOP Senators Say They’ll Vote ‘No’

WASHINGTON (WWJ) – One day after she was approved in a Senate committee, President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Secretary of Education is running opposition on both sides of the aisle.
Democrats are widely opposed to her nomination. Now, two Republican Senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Main, say they cannot support Michigan Charter School advocate Betsy DeVos.
It’s not clear if other Republicans will join in.
Meantime, White House Spokesman Sean Spicer said he remains “100 percent confident” that DeVos will be confirmed.
“I think that the games that are being played with Betsy DeVos are sad,” Spicer told reporters Wednesday. “She is someone who has been a tireless advocate over the last couple of decades to really support reforms that benefit children, and they were going to be the real winners with her as Secretary of Education.”
The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Tuesday approved DeVos, a member of Grant Rapids Michigan’s wealthy DeVos family, along party lines.
That vote sent the nomination to the full Senate where DeVos will need a simple majority to be confirmed.
DeVos pledged during a sometimes contentious confirmation hearing last month that she would not seek to dismantle public schools amid questions by Democrats about her qualifications, political donations and long-time work advocating for charter schools and school choice. [Read more here].