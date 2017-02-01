Georgia Football Fan Freaks Out When He Sees Aubrey Solomon Committed To Michigan [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Aubrey Solomon is one of the top recruits in the entire nation and he decided to commit to the University of Michigan Wednesday afternoon.
Solomon had his choices down to Georgia, Michigan and Alabama — and you might remember him from being in the news earlier this year.
In August, the now “Michigan Man” blasted the school for what he said was a thank you note for an event he never attended.
“A day or two ago, they sent my mom a card thanking us for going to the Michigan BBQ, but we never went,” Solomon told 247Sports.
After it was all said and done, he did choose Michigan and one Georgia fan lost his mind when he watched Solomon’s announcement live on TV.
The fan stripped down to his underwear while comparing himself to Jim Harbaugh. I also find it hilarious that he is wearing Georgia glasses while in a room made for a 12-year-old boy.
What is wrong with this guy?