It’s Not The Superbowl, But The Lions Are Winning On Reddit

February 1, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: matthew stafford, Meme

It’s not the Superbowl, but Lions fans are relishing a win from the online community Reddit.

As voted on by the NFL subreddit, Matthew Stafford has been named Meme Player of the Year and the Detroit Lions subreddit named the Subreddit of the Year.

The poll which had participation from nearly 600 people covered a wide variety of categories including Rookie of the Year: (Ezekiel Elliott) and Coach of the Year: (Bill Belichick).

The Meme Player of the Year going to Matthew Stafford is undoubtedly due to the “That’s a nice lead you have there. It’d be a shame if someone made a comeback” image being shared and upvoted onto the front page.

The fans who tend the Detroit Lions subreddit put up a banner celebrating the honor.

