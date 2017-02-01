Mental Exam Ordered For Former Quicken Loans Exec Charged With Stabbing Wife To Death

COMMERCE TWP. (WWJ) – A 36-year-old Oakland County man accused of stabbing his wife to death will undergo a mental exam to determine if he’s competent to stand trial.

Noah Ravenscroft, a former Quicken Loans executive, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the Jan. 23 death of his 38-year-old wife Kristy in their upscale Commerce Township home.

During a brief hearing Wednesday morning in 52nd District Court, his attorney requested the psychiatric evaluation. Ravenscroft’s family members yelled that they loved him as he was led out of court. He’s due back in court April 12.

If convicted, Ravenscroft faces life in prison without parole. He remains jailed without bond.

Investigators say Ravenscroft stabbed his wife to death during a domestic dispute, then stabbed himself in the abdomen. Police were alerted to the situation by one of the couple’s children, who called 911 and told the operator Ravenscroft was getting a knife.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the 10-year-old saw their father on top of their mother, “and the mother told the child ‘run.'”

“He had made statements that he was going to ‘go get a knife’ so obviously there is a moment when someone steps away from the heat of the moment – and yet goes and obtains what ultimately becomes the fatal instrument,” said Bouchard. “That’s premeditated. That’s an articulated plan.”

When police arrived on the scene, Ravenscroft was covered in blood and his wife was dead on the bedroom floor. All three of the couple’s children were located on the second floor of the home unharmed, and a kitchen knife believed to be the murder weapon was taken into evidence.

Ravenscroft was treated at a hospital for apparently self-inflicted stab wounds before being booked at the Oakland County Jail, where he remains held without bond.

Police have not discussed a possible motive for the killing.

Ravenscroft has been ordered not to have contact with his children — who are being cared for by their grandmother.