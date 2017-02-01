CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
WATCH LIVE: MICHIGAN'S SIGNING OF THE STARS EXTRAVAGANZA [VIDEO]

Watch Live: Michigan’s ‘Signing Of The Stars’

February 1, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Jim Harbaugh, Signing of the Stars

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_Kid

Michigan and The Players’ Tribune present the second annual Signing of the Stars from noon to 2 p.m today at the Crisler Center. Watch live as Michigan welcomes in its star-studded 2017 recruiting class.

The emcees are twin comedians Randy and Jason Sklar, who graduated from Michigan in 1994 and hosted the former ESPN show Cheap Seats.

The Sklar brothers will joined by special guests such as Braylon Edwards, Devin Funchess and LaMarr Woodley. Last year’s program featured the likes of Tom Brady, Derek Jeter and Ric Flair.

Jim Harbaugh will be present, of course, basking in the fruits of his labor on the recruiting trail. Michigan’s No. 4-ranked incoming class, which features 19 players of four- or five-star status, may be the finest in program history.

It also might not be done growing. Check back here for updates as National Signing Day continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills
Real Time Traffic

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia