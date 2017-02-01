Watch Live: Michigan’s ‘Signing Of The Stars’

By: Will Burchfield
Michigan and The Players’ Tribune present the second annual Signing of the Stars from noon to 2 p.m today at the Crisler Center. Watch live as Michigan welcomes in its star-studded 2017 recruiting class.
The emcees are twin comedians Randy and Jason Sklar, who graduated from Michigan in 1994 and hosted the former ESPN show Cheap Seats.
The Sklar brothers will joined by special guests such as Braylon Edwards, Devin Funchess and LaMarr Woodley. Last year’s program featured the likes of Tom Brady, Derek Jeter and Ric Flair.
Jim Harbaugh will be present, of course, basking in the fruits of his labor on the recruiting trail. Michigan’s No. 4-ranked incoming class, which features 19 players of four- or five-star status, may be the finest in program history.
It also might not be done growing. Check back here for updates as National Signing Day continues.