COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

Falcons: WR Jones Will “100 Percent Rolling” In Super Bowl

February 2, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Julio Jones

HOUSTON (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons say All-Pro receiver Julio Jones is not slowed at all by a sprained toe.

Even though Jones was listed as limited on Wednesday’s Super Bowl practice report, coach Dan Quinn said “it would take an awful lot, an act of nature, for him not to be 100 percent rolling on Sunday.”

Jones was wearing neon yellow cleats as he took part in a 1-hour, 24-minute practice at Rice University. He sprinted and cut without any apparent problems, never limping on an 80-degree afternoon.

Center Alex Mack (fibula) was the only other Atlanta player on the injury report. He was listed as limited but also got in significant practice time, leaving little doubt that both players will start in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

