Former Detroit Piston Luigi Datome Has The Funniest Dunk Fail Of All Time [VIDEO]

The Detroit Pistons signed Italian league MVP Luigi Datome as a project player in 2013.
Datome brought almost nothing to the court for the Pistons after being touted as an elite shooter with some surprising athleticism. He played in only 37 games over two seasons in Detroit before he was traded with Jonas Jerebko to the Boston Celtics for Tayshaun Prince.
Datome played half of a season with the Celtics before heading back to Europe, joining Turkish club Fenerbahçe. In a game against CSKA Moscow this week, Datome had probably the most embarrassing moment of his career.
He put the ball on the floor for a baseline drive to the hoop before going up strong for a dunk. However, his attempt was blocked in full force…..by the side of the backboard.
This dunk could’ve made the highlight reel in Europe as a pretty serious slam, but now it’ll be seen worldwide for all the wrong reasons.