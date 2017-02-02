COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

Former Detroit Piston Luigi Datome Has The Funniest Dunk Fail Of All Time [VIDEO]

February 2, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Luigi Datome

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins

The Detroit Pistons signed Italian league MVP Luigi Datome as a project player in 2013.

Datome brought almost nothing to the court for the Pistons after being touted as an elite shooter with some surprising athleticism. He played in only 37 games over two seasons in Detroit before he was traded with Jonas Jerebko to the Boston Celtics for Tayshaun Prince.

Datome played half of a season with the Celtics before heading back to Europe, joining Turkish club Fenerbahçe. In a game against CSKA Moscow this week, Datome had probably the most embarrassing moment of his career.

He put the ball on the floor for a baseline drive to the hoop before going up strong for a dunk. However, his attempt was blocked in full force…..by the side of the backboard.

This dunk could’ve made the highlight reel in Europe as a pretty serious slam, but now it’ll be seen worldwide for all the wrong reasons.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills
Real Time Traffic

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia