COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

Is Your Financial Adviser Working In Your Best Interest?

February 2, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Fiduciary Rule, investing, retirement

Content sponsored by: Wealth Strategies Financial Group, Clark Hill PLC, Citizens Bank

Is your financial adviser working in your best interest? The topic centers around the legal changes slated to go into effect known as the Fiduciary Rule.

In a special online video presentation, WWJ Business Editor Murray Feldman and a panel of experts explain what you need to know about the changes and how it will impact how you might select a financial adviser.

Picking the right people or team to help you manage your wealth is not something to take lightly. Do your research and when you’ve got your list, make sure to check out their track record on industry watchdog website finra.org.

Joining Murray on the panel is: Howard L. Margolis, CTFA, the Senior Vice President of Citizens Private Bank; Edward C. Hammond, Employee Benefits/ERISA & Compliance Labor & Employment Attorney at Clark Hill PLC and Mike Amine, President & CEO of Wealth Strategies Financial Group.

