Man Charged In Theft Of Lobster, Shrimp From Bloomfield Kroger

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A Dearborn man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a smorgasbord of seafood from an Oakland County Kroger.
According to Bloomfield Township Police, the crime theft took place at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, at the store on W. Maple Rd.
Witnesses told investigators the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old David Moses Chahine, was seen pushing a shopping cart of groceries out of the store without paying for them.
When employees confronted the suspect in the parking lot, he left the cart in the lot and walked away. Officers caught up to the suspect hiding in a nearby business.
Chahine was taken into custody after police say they confirmed he stole $300 worth of lobster, shrimp, and salmon.
He was arraigned Thursday on a charge of retail fraud, first degree. Magistrate Peter Mansour of the 48th District Court set bond at $10,000.
Chahine is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Feb. 9.