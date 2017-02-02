Police: Officer Involved In Crash In Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) — Police say that an officer was involved in a crash in Eastpointe on Thursday night.
Details are scarce, but Eastpointe police confirmed to WWJ Newsradio 950 that a Detroit police officer was involved in a crash near 10 Mile and Gratiot.
What exactly led up to the crash is not known. The condition of the officer and anyone else involved in the crash is currently unknown.
The crash has been cleared and traffic is moving through the area again.
[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]