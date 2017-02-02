Wyandotte Police Increase Patrols Following Attempted Child Abduction

WYANDOTTE (WWJ) – Police in Wyandotte are increasing patrols along Goddard Road after a teenager says she was nearly abducted while trying to get to school.
The incident happened Wednesday morning as a 13-year-old girl was walking to the Circle K convenience store at Lincoln Street to meet a friend, whose mother drives them to school.
Police say the girl was at Fourth Street near Bondie Street when a “white work van” pulled alongside her and the driver tried to coax her inside. When she refused multiple times, the driver apparently got out of his vehicle. Fearing she was about to be kidnapped, the girl said she ran to the store where her friend was waiting.
Police are now trying to identify the driver, described as a middle-aged white man, average build, with brown hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.