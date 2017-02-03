COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver Starts Today [MORE]

Argument Escalates Into Shooting On Detroit’s West Side; Gunman At Large

February 3, 2017 11:41 PM
Filed Under: shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on the city’s wet side.

The suspect and a 67-year-old male victim were involved in a verbal altercation at 1:30 p.m. on the 16000 block of Cruse — near Puritan Ave. and Schaefer Hwy. — on Friday. Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking the victim in the body.

The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was treated for a non-fatal injury.

Police say the suspect is Marcus Barhan, a 38-year-old black male.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

