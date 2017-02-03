Jennifer Lopez Strips Down In NSFW Photo To Promote Her Performance

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
If you watched ESPN’s 30 for 30 Thursday night you know that Jennifer Lopez doesn’t like to wait.
After seeing her latest Instagram post, I have a feeling that people will be lining up and waiting for her upcoming show in Las Vegas.
In a photo captioned, “Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas… #rehearsalflow #selfmotivate #AllIHave #February8 #jlovegas2017 #inalilpainrightnowcantlie 😂 #feelsgoodtho #letsgetit.”
Recently, J-Lo has been showing off the goods on Instagram and she looks as good as ever. I need to find a flight out to Las Vegas to see her show.