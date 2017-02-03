COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver Starts Tomorrow [MORE]

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down In NSFW Photo To Promote Her Performance

February 3, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer Lopez

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

If you watched ESPN’s 30 for 30 Thursday night you know that Jennifer Lopez doesn’t like to wait.

After seeing her latest Instagram post, I have a feeling that people will be lining up and waiting for her upcoming show in Las Vegas.

In a photo captioned, “Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas… #rehearsalflow #selfmotivate #AllIHave #February8 #jlovegas2017 #inalilpainrightnowcantlie 😂 #feelsgoodtho #letsgetit.”

Recently, J-Lo has been showing off the goods on Instagram and she looks as good as ever. I need to find a flight out to Las Vegas to see her show.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia