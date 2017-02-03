The Snack Attack: 10 Snacks Guaranteed To Win At Your Super Bowl Party [RECIPES]

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the greatest days of the year. Not because of football or commercials or any of that nonsense, but because of the food! It’s a day where eating appetizers from start to finish is perfectly acceptable and actually encouraged.

No matter if you’re celebrating with a party of one or enough people to fill up a room, these 10 Super Bowl snacks will have your guests doing a touchdown dance and cheering for more.

So forget those plain ol’ hot wings and seven layer dip. What is this anyway, a retirement party? NO! Be adventurous and try something new. Don’t let these snacks intimidate you, either. They’re all super easy to put together and you can make changes according to your individual taste without messing everything up. Most can be made ahead of time, too, so you can get everything prepped the day before and fully enjoy yourself on Sunday.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

A spin on spicy Buffalo wings that won’t leave a mess behind. You can make this recipe super simple by using canned chicken, buying a rotisserie chicken and picking the meat off the bones, or by just baking up a couple of breasts. My favorite way to serve is with Fritos Scoops or baked pita chips.

Anything with @HVRanch and @FranksRedHot is basically the perfect game day appetizer. Make buffalo chicken dip ➡️ https://t.co/uv3EWx2rLh pic.twitter.com/cX8ZL8WvO9 — FreshDirect (@FreshDirect) January 24, 2017

Ingredients

• 2 cups shredded cooked chicken

• 1, 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

• 1/2 cup buffalo sauce (any brand works, but Franks RedHot won’t let you down)

• 1/2 cup ranch dressing

• 1/2 cup crumbled blu cheese

• 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

• Preheat oven to 350°F

• Combine the chicken, cream cheese, blu cheese, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing, and spoon into shallow baking dish

• Top with cheddar cheese

• Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes

• Take the foil off and put dish back in the oven for another 5-8 minutes, until cheese is browned

• Serve with crackers, chips, veggies, etc.

Mini Pigs In A Cornbread Blanket

This take on a classic is so simple to make, you’ll wonder why you haven’t tried these before. Note: You can make these in a regular size muffin pan if you don’t have a mini muffin pan, the end product will just be a little larger.

Hey, forget pigs in a blanket and give these Corn Dog Mini Muffins a shot. They look really good! https://t.co/YNGB3VA8SG pic.twitter.com/FNBytftT4H — HudsonValSojourner (@hvsojourner) January 3, 2017

Ingredients

• 1 can biscuit dough

• Marinara sauce

• Pepperoni

• Mozzarella, cut into cubes (string cheese works perfect for this!)

• 1/4 cup of butter, melted

• Italian seasonings

Directions

• Preheat oven to 375°F

• Cut each biscuit in half and press into a flat circle.

• Place a dollop of marinara sauce, 1-2 pepperonis and a cube of mozzarella on each biscuit round.

• Bring the biscuit edges up and over the cheese and press them together to create a seal.

• Put the bombs on a baking sheet. Combine the melted butter and seasonings, and brush over bombs.

• Bake at 375 for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown

• Serve with the leftover marinara sauce for dipping.

Un-fried Pickles With Sriracha Ranch

These irresistible un-fried pickles are baked in the oven, served with a zesty dipping sauce, and are perfect for munching between more filling snacks. You can cut your whole pickle into chips, spears or a combination of both.

These Baked 'Fried' Pickles with Sriracha Ranch are a #Gameday #Superbowl favorite. Check out my recipe: https://t.co/eoXCJPgPlu pic.twitter.com/KheV7j7bNk — Cait Straight Up (@CaitStraightUp) February 2, 2017

Ingredients

• Eggs

• Pickles

• Breadcrumbs

• Ranch dressing

• Sriracha sauce

• Lemon juice

Directions

• Preheat oven to 375°F

• Drain pickles from juice and slice into chips or spears

• Beat eggs in a mixing bowl; pour breadcrumbs on a plate

• Dip pickles in egg wash then dredge both sides in breadcrumbs

• Place on baking tray and cook for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown

• As pickles are baking, combine sriracha and ranch dressing; add a splash of lemon juice to taste

Mashed Potato Puffs

Meet the mashed potato puff, the potato skin’s sexy cousin. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, it’s pretty much everything you could ask of a mashed potato that you eat with your hands.

Ingredients

• 2 cups mashed potatoes (3 to 4 potatoes)

• 3 eggs, beaten

• 1/2 cup shredded cheese (your choice, but I prefer sharp cheddar

• 1/4 cup sour cream

• 2 tablespoons chopped chives

• bacon bits (optional)

Directions

• Preheat oven to 400°F

• Combine mashed potatoes, eggs, cheese, sour cream, chives and bacon bits. Season with salt and pepper.

• Spoon potato mixture into a greased muffin or mini-muffin tin. Top with extra cheese if you please.

• Bake for 25-35 minutes or until golden brown

• Top with sour cream and garnish with some chives

Meatball Sub Cupcakes

If you like meatballs but aren’t exactly a fan of eating them straight up or covered in some weird type of gravy, then these bite-size meatball sub cupcakes are the perfect compromise for your party.

Ingredients

• 1 can crescent dinner rolls

• 4 oz cream cheese, softened

• 3/4 tsp Italian seasoning

• 1 cup shredded mozzarella

• 12 (1oz) frozen meatballs

• Spaghetti sauce

Directions

• Preheat oven to 375°F

• Press dough into an 8×18 inch rectangle and cut into 12 squares and press into greased muffin pan cups

• Combine cream cheese, seasoning and 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

• Divide the cream cheese mixture in the bottom of each muffin cup. Place meatballs on top of cheese; top each meatball with 2 tablespoons spaghetti sauce. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese.

• Bake 15 to 18 minutes, or until golden brown.

Crunchy Taco Cups

These crunchy taco cups are a great way to add some Mexican flare to your otherwise American football party.

Ingredients

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 package taco seasoning

• 6 ounces diced tomatoes

• 1 (4 ounce) can diced green chiles

• 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

• 6 large flour tortillas

Directions

• Preheat oven to 375°F

• Brown the ground beef and transfer to a bowl

• Add taco seasoning, tomatoes and green chiles to the beef and stir to combine.

• Cut flour tortillas into a square shape and then cut each into 4 equally sized square pieces

• Grease your muffin tin; Line each cup of prepared tin with a tortilla sheet

• Add a tablespoon of the taco mixture and top with 1 tablespoon of cheese. Press down and add another layer of tortilla sheet, taco mixture, and a final layer of cheese.

• Bake 18-20 minutes until cups are heated through and edges are golden brown

Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Pinwheels

You know those deli meat pinwheels with the ham and cream cheese that your grandma loves? Well, she’s probably the only one who does. Make this recipe instead for a pinwheel snack that your guests will actually want to eat.

These Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeno Pinwheels from @YellowBlissRoad are sure to be a #SB51 crowd pleaser this weekend! https://t.co/JvQWu6xUOd pic.twitter.com/TqCcrYj7JJ — ILVE USA (@ILVE_USA) January 31, 2017

Ingredients

• 1 can of crescent dinner rolls (or dough sheet)

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 1 can diced jalapenos

• 5 slices crisp bacon, diced/crumbled (bacon bits also work)

• 4 oz cream cheese, room temperature

Directions

• Preheat oven to 350°F

• Mix cream cheese, bacon and jalapenos together in a small bowl

• Roll out dough and lightly press seems together to form a sheet

• Layer ingredients evenly on the dough, reserving about 2 tablespoons of cheddar, and roll lengthwise.

• Cut into 3/4″ slices and place about two inches apart on a foil lined cookie sheet. Top with reserved cheddar cheese.

• Bake for 9-11 minutes or until bread begins to brown.

Easy Baked Churros

Not all of your snacks have to be savory. Everyone does have a sweet tooth after all, and these easy baked churros are the perfect way to satisfy those sugary cravings.

This week's recipe is for easy-to-make, baked Churros! Add a cup of spicy, hot chocolate and you've got Sunday made! https://t.co/KQoYX2bkzz pic.twitter.com/cBdLLIAKLE — Travel with Kate (@KateLThomas) December 4, 2016

Ingredients

• 1 cup water

• 1/3 cup butter

• 2 tablespoons brown sugar

• Pinch of salt

• 1 cup flour

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 2 eggs

• 1/3 cup butter, melted

• Cinnamon sugar

Directions

• Preheat oven to 350°F

• In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and brown sugar in the water and bring to a boil.

• Turn heat off and stir in the flour. Once combined, mix in the vanilla and then the eggs one at a time.

• Transfer mixture to a piping bag with a 5 point, or star, tip. If you don’t have a pastry bag, you can always just use a ZipLoc and cut off one of the corners at an angle.

• Pipe out thick 3-inch strips of churro batter onto a baking sheet covered with parchment, using a knife to release each piece from the piping tip.

• Bake for 10 minutes, then broil until golden brown.

• Dredge each churro in melted butter, then cinnamon sugar.

Mississippi Mud Pie Dip

After just one bite of this decadent, chocolaty dip and you’re going to want it again and again and again. Serve with chocolate graham crackers, Oreos, pretzels, berries….pretty much anything you can dip in chocolate.

If you haven't experienced Mississippi mud pie dip, you're missing out on life: https://t.co/62z0lwV6UI pic.twitter.com/9MpNFCbVJp — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) January 19, 2016

Ingredients

• 1 container cool whip

• 1 package chocolate pudding mix

• 1/2 package Oreo cookies

• 1/3 cup chopped pecans

Directions

• Combine Cool Whip and pudding mix in large bowl, beating until batter is smooth and lump-free.

• Crush up the Oreos. You can either use a food processor, or put the cookies in a large plastic bag and use rolling pin to crush them.

• Fold Oreo pieces into batter, along with chopped pecans.

• Top dip with more crumbled Oreos and serve.

The Snack Attack is a feature on CBSDetroit.com that centers around all things food. Know of a new snack we should attack? Send an email and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.