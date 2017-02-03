Tips Sought In Case Of Detroit Man Missing 2 Months

DETROIT (WWJ) – Family members are concerned for the well-being of a 63-year-old man who disappeared two months ago.
Leonard Huff was last seen by a relative at his home in the 600 block of Lawrence on Dec. r 2, 2016 at around 7 a.m.
His niece told police Huff would sometimes leave home for a few days – but never for a long period of time and without contacting anyone.
Huff is described as a black male with gray facial hair, last seen wearing a hat, a light-colored coat, blue jeans and dark gym shoes. His height and weight were not provided.
Police said Huff is believed to be in good physical and mental health condition.
Anyone who has seen this missing man or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator B. Washington of the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or 596-1000.