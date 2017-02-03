COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver Starts Tomorrow [MORE]

Tips Sought In Case Of Detroit Man Missing 2 Months

February 3, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: missing person
Leonard Huff. (credit: Detroit police)

Leonard Huff. (credit: Detroit police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Family members are concerned for the well-being of a 63-year-old man who disappeared two months ago.

Leonard Huff was last seen by a relative at his home in the 600 block of Lawrence on Dec. r 2, 2016 at around 7 a.m.

His niece told police Huff would sometimes leave home for a few days – but never for a long period of time and without contacting anyone.

Huff is described as a black male with gray facial hair, last seen wearing a hat, a light-colored coat, blue jeans and dark gym shoes. His height and weight were not provided.

Police said Huff is believed to be in good physical and mental health condition.

Anyone who has seen this missing man or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator B. Washington of the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or 596-1000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia