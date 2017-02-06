$12.6 Million Bequest Is Largest-Ever Gift For MSU Veterinary School

February 6, 2017 11:50 PM
Filed Under: Michigan State University

EAST LANSING (AP) — A $12.6 million bequest from an alumnus is the biggest single gift ever for Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

The late Albert C. Dehn earned his veterinary degree in 1950 and practiced in his hometown of Abbotsford, Wisconsin. He primarily treated cows on local dairy farms.

Dehn was a lifelong supporter of education. He led the establishment of a charitable foundation that supported projects to improve life for his community’s citizens.

Michigan State officials say his donation initially will fund two new endowed chairs in the Large Animal Clinical Science Department and the Pathobiology and Diagnostic Investigations Department. It eventually could support four endowed positions.

The college is identifying qualified candidates for the chairs, which will be established this year.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

