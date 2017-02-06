CBS62[1]
Former Lions TE Brandon Pettigrew Arrested For Disorderly Conduct [Mugshot]

February 6, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Pettigrew, Detroit Lions

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

After watching the Super Bowl Sunday night I thought only one former Detroit Lions player (Kyle Van Noy) would be in the news Monday morning.

But I was wrong: Former Detroit Lions Tight End Brandon Pettigrew is in the news for all the wrong reasons. He was arrested Sunday morning for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in Oklahoma City.

According to ESPN.com:

The 31-year-old former first-round pick had been outside the Pretty Please Social Room at 104 Flaming Lips Alley around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. While the Oklahoma City Police Department was responding to another call at the club, officers observed Pettigrew in an argument with two friends who were trying to get Pettigrew to leave the area, according to the police report read to ESPN by Oklahoma City police officer Travis Vernier.

According to the police report, Pettigrew shoved his companions “several times.” He was told to leave the area “at least 25 times” before the officers arrested Pettigrew. Pettigrew was booked in Oklahoma County Jail and released the same day.

The Lions drafted Pettigrew in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He was cut this season by the team. Pettigrew played his college football at Oklahoma State University.

