Pistons Pull Away In Second Half To Beat Sixers, 113-96

NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN HILLS (AP) — Andre Drummond had 16 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons pulled away at the start of the third quarter for an easy 113-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Detroit led 55-46 at halftime, then made its first six shots of the third quarter. The Pistons went on to outscore Philadelphia 34-21 in the period and were never seriously challenged after that.

Detroit had seven players in double figures. Marcus Morris led the way with 19 points, and Reggie Jackson scored 14. Jon Leuer, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aron Baynes had 12 each.

Jahlil Okafor scored 16 points for the 76ers, who have lost four straight.

Detroit outscored Philadelphia 31-19 in the second quarter, and Drummond already had 11 rebounds by halftime. The third quarter was just as bad for the 76ers. After a couple of 3-pointers by Caldwell-Pope, the Pistons led 67-52, and the lead eventually reached 26 after a 3 by Jackson. That shot put Detroit up 82-56, and it came after the Detroit point guard left Philadelphia’s T.J. McConnell on the ground with a crossover dribble.

The Pistons took over sole possession of the eighth and final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference, breaking a tie with idle Charlotte.

RELIEF

Drummond picked up his second foul with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter, but Baynes filled in well and finished the half with eight points on 4-of-4 shooting. Drummond ended up playing only 25:45.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia went 5 of 28 from 3-point range. Nik Stauskas and Ersan Ilyasova each went 0 for 5.

Pistons: G Reggie Bullock (illness) missed the game. … Detroit recalled F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije from its Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League. … The Pistons improved to 15-10 at home.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Pistons: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in the final scheduled visit to The Palace by the Lakers.

___

Follow Noah Trister at http://www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.