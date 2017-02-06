Report: Pelicans Planned To Make Trade Offer For Reggie Jackson

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins
With the February 23 NBA trade deadline approaching, rumors are no doubt going to start swirling.
Reports surfaced Monday that the New Orleans Pelicans are working on a trade to acquire Philadelphia big man Jahlil Okafor. However, Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated says the Pelicans earlier planned to send the Detroit Pistons an offer for Reggie Jackson.
It’s not impossible that Jackson could still be involved in this trade. The Pistons could get involved if the Pelicans and Sixers need a third team to help facilitate the Okafor deal.
It was earlier rumored that Jackson would possibly be traded for Minnesota point guard Ricky Rubio, and idea that Pistons president and coach Stan Van Gundy quickly shot down.
The Pistons have struggled this season after making the playoffs last year for the first time in six years. Jackson missed the first 21 games this season due to a knee ailment and the Pistons have posted a 12-18 record since his return.