Two Masked And Armed Men Walk Into Dearborn PD To Prove Open Carry Point

(WWJ) Two masked men filmed themselves marching into the Dearborn Police Department armed with guns to, as they said, file a complaint about the way they were treated during an earlier stop.

As the pair walk in brandishing what appear to be semi-automatic weapons around their necks, with their faces covered, two police officers start yelling at them to put down their weapons.

The cops tell them to put down the guns, warning that otherwise “you’re dead.” “I will put a round in you, sir,” cops tell the masked men.

“What the hell’s the matter with you?” the cops ask.

The men protest several times that what they’re doing is legal.

It was widely considered to be an open carry stunt, meant to show the rights of gun owners to carry licensed weapons.

Eventually, the men put down their weapons and comply with police orders to put their hands above their heads.

The video was first posted on community news forum reddit, where comments largely depicted the gun carriers as dumb and using an ill-conceived way to prove a point.

“If they walked into a business or any other building I was in I’d assume they were in there to kill people,” one man wrote on reddit. “I could not blame a concealed carrier for putting a few rounds in them immediately.”

Dearborn police told CBS Detroit Monday morning they weren’t yet ready to comment on the situation.