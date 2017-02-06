Two Shot Dead In Westland

February 6, 2017 7:15 AM

Police in Westland are still working the scene where two people were shot dead near Michigan Avenue and I-275 early Monday morning.

Police told WWJ’s Charlie Langton they responded to a call about shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found the bodies of two men, 19 and 35 years old.

“Upon arrival, we found one body … Upon searching the area we found a second body, it’s still an ongoing investigation. We’ll have more information later,” said Robert Kenyon with the Westland Police Department.

The two bodies were separated by quite a distance, Langton said.

There was no word on whether police had a suspect and whether that person was in custody.

Police hoped to have their investigation wrapped up before a nearby elementary school opened for the day.

