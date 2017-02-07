Count Day Incentives Offered For Detroit School Students

DETROIT (AP) — A private ice skating party and song-writing workshops are among incentives being offered to Detroit schools with the highest attendance on Count Day.
Attendance recorded on the second Wednesday in February helps determine how much public school districts in Michigan receive from the state in per pupil funding.
The Detroit Public Schools Community District says attendance from the first count day in October was 45,150 students.
Organizations and businesses working with the district’s science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics enrichment program are providing the attendance incentives.
Detroit Symphony Orchestra musicians also will visit one of four schools with the highest Wednesday attendance.
