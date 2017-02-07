Ex-Western Michigan Football Player Says Home Invasion Not His Idea

February 7, 2017 9:01 PM
Filed Under: Western Michigan football

KALAMAZOO (AP) — A former Western Michigan University football player facing armed robbery and home invasion charges has testified the crime was his co-defendant’s idea.

Nineteen-year-old Ronald George of Pittsburgh testified Tuesday in Kalamazoo County District Court in a preliminary examination for 18-year-old Bryson White of Mason, Ohio. The two were due to play for the Broncos last fall, but were dismissed from the team following their arrests.

They’re accused of using a gun and knife to rob a woman at her Kalamazoo apartment last August.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports both men waived preliminary examinations last fall and were bound over to stand trial, but White’s case was remanded to district court for a preliminary examination after a plea agreement wasn’t reached before a deadline.

White’s preliminary examination will continue Feb. 14.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia